Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beats 'Rocketry', 'Om', find out how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' are doing

R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was released on select screens across the country while Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ was released on a greater number of screens. Here is how the films performed on their opening day.

Image: Official film poster

This week’s Friday battle at the box office has been a rather interesting one with the release of R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’. In contrast ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘777 Charlie’ have continued with their successful stay at the box office. Speaking of the collections, despite two new releases, there has barely been a difference between Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. While Madhavan’s film has earned great reviews from the audience, Aditya’s film received okayish reviews. At the same time, Om was released on more screens in comparison with Rocketry. Meanwhile, take a look at how these films have performed on Friday in terms of their collection.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's film was released across India on Friday in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu and Kannada. The film, based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's life, earned more than expected at the box office on day one. Yes, if the initial figures are to be believed, then the film has done a business of Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day.

Rashtra Kavach Om: Aditya Roy Kapur's film has done a business of Rs 1.20 on the first day. Trade analysts believe that action thriller films like Rashtra Kavach Om do not perform well on weekends. In such a situation, this Kapil Verma film will be able to cross the Rs 3 crore mark on its first weekend. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah Pandya are also in the lead roles in this film.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After earning Rs 53.66 crore in the first week, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' crossed Rs 2.60 crore on the second Friday. With this, the total collection of this film, directed by Raj Mehta, has gone up to Rs 56.26 crore.

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Vikram has become the highest-grossing Tamil film in many countries including Singapore, the UK, UAE and other countries. Recently, Vikram has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. And now, Vikram will soon enter the Rs 300 crore club domestically.

Image: Still from the teaser