Pro Kabaddi Final 2022: Abhishek Bachchan hugs Aishwarya, Aaradhya after his team wins - SEE PICS

It was an exciting time for the Bachchan family. 'Ludo' fame Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers, have won big at the Pro Kabbadi Finals. It is a happy time for their team and the real-life Bollywood couple.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Instagram

The adrenaline-filled match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers happened in Mumbai yesterday. The Pink team won the trophy this year and made our country proud. While 2022 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood films, yesterday nothing, could dampen the spirit of fans and audiences who gathered to watch the Kabaddi finals. The Jaipur Pink Panthers team, is owned by Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan. Yesterday, apart from Abhishek Bachchan, even the Ponniyin Selvan-I fame global bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Big B's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also present cheering for their team at the Kabaddi finals. ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: SRK starrer Dunki shoot halted by Karni Sena, demands river be Gomutra cleansed - READ ON

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Instagram

Feeling overjoyed with their team's historic win, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a few pictures. In the first picture, their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is posing with a swag, standing with the trophy of their team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. She is sharing a smile for the shutterbugs and paps.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Instagram

In the second pic, we can see the entire family together. Abhishek Bachchan is all smiling holding the trophy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also feeling joyful with their team winning the finals. Aaradhya is smiling wide in the picture. This picture gives family goals to fans and audiences.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Instagram