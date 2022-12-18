Avatar 2 Day 2 Box Office: The visual cinematic masterpiece is unstoppable, adds in 45 crores on Saturday

The much-awaited sequel to Avatar, is proving to be an unstoppable force. The film has grown stronger on Saturday. Opening up on the box office collections, Avatar 2 has garnered approximately 45 crores on Saturday.

After a long wait of more than a decade, the sequel, titled Avatar: The Way Of Water, has finally been released in theatres. Avatar 2 is the sequel in the Avatar franchise. Directed by Oscar-award-winning director James Cameron, the film has been receiving global applause and rave reviews from critics and fans for its cinematography, direction, storyline, graphics, and VFX effects.

Opening up on the box office collections, of Avatar 2, in India, it is not wrong to say that Avatar 2 is having a dream run at the box office. The film has been raking in massive numbers in terms of theatrical release within India. The film has grown stronger by ten percent on its second day. This is coming in after an excellent opening day, which makes the numbers more record-breaking. The film has outgrossed its prequel in just two days, while it will be interesting enough to witness how the film will garner post the weekend.

After the first-day collection of Rs. 41 crores, Avatar: The Way Of Water has added over Rs. 45 crore on its second day. The film grew all over India except for the APTS circuit, where it dropped a little, and Kerala, where it saw stable collections. Both these circuits saw record-breaking Hollywood numbers on their first day, comfortably higher than Avengers: Endgame. The slowdown curve was always around the corner. In other states, James Cameron's spectacle grew by over 15 percent. The Sunday numbers are likely to be higher than Saturday, taking the India nett cumulative collections to over Rs. 135 cr in the first weekend.

Avatar 2 has higher chances of being the highest-grossing import film of all time. But, a lot will depend on the Monday hold as that will give a clear picture with respect to the numbers that the film can touch in India. The film can gross over 500 million dollars globally in its first weekend, which is phenomenal considering that it is a sequel to a thirteen-year-old movie.