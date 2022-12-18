Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan Controversy: SRK starrer Dunki shoot halted by Karni Sena, demands river be Gomutra cleansed - READ ON

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-awaited actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, is facing the heat due to the ongoing controversy related to the song Besharam Rang. Apparently, the 'Raees' star's upcoming film Dunki shooting got halted by Karni Sena in Bhedaghat, MP.

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Problems for King Khan and the Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, seem to be never-ending. Their much-awaited magnum opus, actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan is in the soup of controversies. Ardent film connoisseurs and fans will watch the film in the theatres. But as of now, it is slowly becoming a huge problem. For those unaware, something similar happened during Padmaavat a few years back in 2018.

    The entire issue erupted and is slowly amplifying like a wild fire. It started when a section of social media users started the trend Boycott Pathaan because they were miffed, with the fact that Deepika wore a saffron-colored bikini set in the song Besharam Rang. While Shah Rukh, has been accused of hurting sentiments because of wearing a sea green color shirt in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. While the issue refuses to calm down, now there is a new development in the tale.

    Politicians have been irked in the wrong way. It is because of Deepika and Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, who have hurt religious beliefs due to their outfit choices in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. While social media furore on Pathaan is becoming huge with each passing day. Now taking another step ahead in this Boycott Pathaan campaign that broke out on social media because of the song. The Karni Sena has disrupted SRK and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Dunki shoot in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

    According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the protestors gathered in large numbers to halt the shoot of noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan at Bhedaghat near Jabalpur. The members of Karni Sena raised slogans and chanted Hanuman Chalisa for hours with saffron flags in their hands. Besides, they also strongly voiced out that Bhedaghat, a holy river of MP, should be purified by Gomutra.

    According to Karni Sena, Pathaan makers have described the "saffron colour in indecent and objectionable way," within the song. The group also held a similar protest in Lucknow against the movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

