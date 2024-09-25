Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka the 'Citadel' girls share hearty laugh at London event

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra reunited in London for the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off of Citadel. Joined by Matilda De Angelis, the trio posed for cameras and shared lighthearted moments. Samantha reflected on her action-packed role, while Priyanka cheered her on. The event marked another milestone in Samantha's journey, as Priyanka continued shooting for Citadel season 2

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra reunited at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London. The duo, who previously shared the stage at another Citadel event, was joined by Matilda De Angelis from Citadel: Diana. The actresses posed for photographers and shared warm, candid moments, showcasing their bond while dressed in stunning outfits for the occasion

    article_image2

    Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Matilda De Angelis

    At the event, Samantha wore a striking black gown paired with sheer pants, while Priyanka dazzled in a bold orange gown. Matilda De Angelis completed the glamorous trio in a golden outfit. Their stylish ensembles caught attention, but it was the heartwarming laughter and friendly interactions between Samantha and Priyanka that stood out, making the premiere even more memorable

    article_image3

    Priyanka Chopra

    When the teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny was released, Priyanka Chopra enthusiastically supported Samantha and Varun Dhawan. She encouraged fans to search for connections to her character, Nadia, within the series. Priyanka praised Raj & DK for their creative direction and expressed excitement for the project, highlighting the interconnectedness of the Citadel universe with hidden clues

    article_image4

    Samantha’s Reflections on Her Role

    Samantha reflected on her unexpected journey into action roles, revealing that she initially doubted whether she could be part of Citadel. She credited directors Raj, DK, and the Amazon team for their support, which enabled her to overcome her challenges. Samantha expressed her pride in being part of the project and how the final result exceeded her expectations, marking a personal and professional triumph

    article_image5

    Samantha and Priyanka’s Reunion

    This London reunion marked the second time Samantha and Priyanka had come together for Citadel. Previously, Samantha attended the first Citadel premiere alongside Varun Dhawan and the creators, Raj & DK. Priyanka had shown her support then too, celebrating the Indian spin-off and cheering for her colleagues. The continued camaraderie between the stars added warmth to the special event

    article_image6

    Priyanka Busy With Citadel Season 2

    While Samantha was celebrating her milestone at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Priyanka Chopra was balancing the event with her ongoing work on the second season of Citadel. As she continues to expand her role in the global Citadel universe, Priyanka remains an integral part of the franchise, creating anticipation for both her and Samantha’s future in the series

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media RKK

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27 RKK

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27

    Tirupati Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts RBA

    Tirupati's Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts

    Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir end marriage after 8 years, actress files for divorce RKK

    Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir end marriage after 8 years, actress files for divorce

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on ATG

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately': Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media RKK

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media

    Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH)

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention anr

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges enhanced support for OBC community in special commission meeting vkp

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges enhanced support for OBC community in special commission meeting

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon