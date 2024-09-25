Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka the 'Citadel' girls share hearty laugh at London event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra reunited in London for the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off of Citadel. Joined by Matilda De Angelis, the trio posed for cameras and shared lighthearted moments. Samantha reflected on her action-packed role, while Priyanka cheered her on. The event marked another milestone in Samantha's journey, as Priyanka continued shooting for Citadel season 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra reunited at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London. The duo, who previously shared the stage at another Citadel event, was joined by Matilda De Angelis from Citadel: Diana. The actresses posed for photographers and shared warm, candid moments, showcasing their bond while dressed in stunning outfits for the occasion

At the event, Samantha wore a striking black gown paired with sheer pants, while Priyanka dazzled in a bold orange gown. Matilda De Angelis completed the glamorous trio in a golden outfit. Their stylish ensembles caught attention, but it was the heartwarming laughter and friendly interactions between Samantha and Priyanka that stood out, making the premiere even more memorable

When the teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny was released, Priyanka Chopra enthusiastically supported Samantha and Varun Dhawan. She encouraged fans to search for connections to her character, Nadia, within the series. Priyanka praised Raj & DK for their creative direction and expressed excitement for the project, highlighting the interconnectedness of the Citadel universe with hidden clues

Samantha’s Reflections on Her Role

Samantha reflected on her unexpected journey into action roles, revealing that she initially doubted whether she could be part of Citadel. She credited directors Raj, DK, and the Amazon team for their support, which enabled her to overcome her challenges. Samantha expressed her pride in being part of the project and how the final result exceeded her expectations, marking a personal and professional triumph

Samantha and Priyanka’s Reunion

This London reunion marked the second time Samantha and Priyanka had come together for Citadel. Previously, Samantha attended the first Citadel premiere alongside Varun Dhawan and the creators, Raj & DK. Priyanka had shown her support then too, celebrating the Indian spin-off and cheering for her colleagues. The continued camaraderie between the stars added warmth to the special event

Priyanka Busy With Citadel Season 2

While Samantha was celebrating her milestone at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Priyanka Chopra was balancing the event with her ongoing work on the second season of Citadel. As she continues to expand her role in the global Citadel universe, Priyanka remains an integral part of the franchise, creating anticipation for both her and Samantha’s future in the series

