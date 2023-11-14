Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host Diwali party in LA; look stunning in traditional outfits [See pictures]

Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw an intimate Diwali party in Los Angeles which was attended by close friends and family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continued the Diwali tradition by celebrating the festival in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and Nick were dressed in traditional attires and were seen holding hands as they left a star-studded Diwali party.

Priyanka was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a velvet red blouse and dupatta for the auspicious occasion.

'The Desi Girl' had her hair in a perfect bun and finished her look with sindoor and strong red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Nick looked dapped as he donned a white kurta-pajama and a multi-colored nehru coat over it.

Joe Jonas

Nick's brother Joe Jonas opted for a blue kurta that had sliver working on it. He also wore the same colour pants to complete the look.