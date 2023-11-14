Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host Diwali party in LA; look stunning in traditional outfits [See pictures]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw an intimate Diwali party in Los Angeles which was attended by close friends and family. 

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continued the Diwali tradition by celebrating the festival in Los Angeles.

    Priyanka and Nick were dressed in traditional attires and were seen holding hands as they left a star-studded Diwali party. 

    Priyanka was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a velvet red blouse and dupatta for the auspicious occasion. 

    'The Desi Girl' had her hair in a perfect bun and finished her look with sindoor and strong red lipstick.

    Meanwhile, Nick looked dapped as he donned a white kurta-pajama and a multi-colored nehru coat over it.

    Joe Jonas

    Nick's brother Joe Jonas opted for a blue kurta that had sliver working on it. He also wore the same colour pants to complete the look. 

    Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer emerges as all-time highest international opener SHG

    Badshah clarifies his ongoing 'relationship rumours' with Mrunal Thakur; shares a cryptic note vma

    Kareena Kapoor's savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika is her 'competition' is unmissable - READ vma

    'Tiger 3': Film's show turns into nightmare as fans burst crackers inside theater, watch horrifying video RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan dances on 'Kaala Chashma' for Katrina Kaif; actress reaction went viral - WATCH vma

    2 days after Diwali, Delhi's air quality returns to 'severe' category; check details AJR

    Kerala News live 14 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Significance, history, date and timings SHG

    Children's Day 2023: 6 movies to watch with your kids RKK

    Children's Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of the occasion vma

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

