Princess Diana's death anniversary: Celebrating the royal fashion icon and her vogue moments

Beloved Princess of Wales Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, in an unfortunate car crash, leaving the world mourning the death of a one-of-a-kind person who not only ruled the people's hearts with her generosity, and kindness but left a long-lasting impact on the world.

Millions cried on the day the beloved princess passed away, however, her legacy and timeless beauty will go on as she was a true icon. Let's take a look at her elegant yet effortless fashion moments that still inspire us to this day.

Princess Diana was always ahead of the time when it came to her fashion and style. She was truly a fashion icon and known for breaking stereotypes and challenging boundaries.

The 'Revenge Dress' is an iconic moment in the history of fashion. She wore it at the Serpentine Gallery, Kensington Garden, London. This was her first public appearance after Prince Charles confessed his adultery with Camilla.

Diana is not just a fashion icon, she is a powerful woman with humiliation and love. She made a special place for herself in the hearts of the common people and connected with them like no other member of the royal family did before.

