    Princess Diana's death anniversary: Celebrating the royal fashion icon and her vogue moments

    Beloved Princess of Wales Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, in an unfortunate car crash, leaving the world mourning the death of a one-of-a-kind person who not only ruled the people's hearts with her generosity, and kindness but left a long-lasting impact on the world. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Today on August 31, 1997, Princess of Wales, Diana passed away in an unfortunate car accident. She was not just a beloved princess, she was an ideal for thousands all over the world and a queen of hearts. 

    article_image2

    Millions cried on the day the beloved princess passed away, however, her legacy and timeless beauty will go on as she was a true icon. Let's take a look at her elegant yet effortless fashion moments that still inspire us to this day. 

    article_image3

    Princess Diana was always ahead of the time when it came to her fashion and style. She was truly a fashion icon and known for breaking stereotypes and challenging boundaries. 

    article_image4

    The 'Revenge Dress' is an iconic moment in the history of fashion. She wore it at the Serpentine Gallery, Kensington Garden, London. This was her first public appearance after Prince Charles confessed his adultery with Camilla. 

    article_image5

    Diana is not just a fashion icon, she is a powerful woman with humiliation and love. She made a special place for herself in the hearts of the common people and connected with them like no other member of the royal family did before.

