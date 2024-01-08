Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pragya Jaiswal flaunts her hot body in pink bikini, shares pictures from vacation

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    Pragya Jaiswal just jetted out to Thailand for a vacation and offered a few glimpses of her bikini looks that set her admirers' hearts racing.

    article_image1

    Pragya Jaiswal's passion for travel is evident as we go through her Instagram profile. The actress' bikini appearances frequently creates headlines, as she displays her superbly toned physique with confidence and grace. 

    article_image2

    Pragya looks stunning in a magenta-pink bikini, striking poses against a lovely setting of what appears to be an island. 

    article_image3

    She chose bare makeup and left her hair open and  finished her appearance with a pair of sunglasses and little hoops.

    article_image4

    Pragya captioned the photographs, which have already become popular on social media, "High tides & High spirits."

    article_image5

    She is an actress and model who made her acting debut in the 2014 Tamil-language film 'Virattu' opposite Sujiv. 

    article_image6

    Pragya's debut came with the Telugu period drama 'Kanche', for which she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South.

