    Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and many paid last respects

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is no more. Bollywood stars, including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and others, condoled the late filmmaker.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is no more. The filmmaker, who directed popular films such as Parineeta and Mardaani, died at 68. On March 24, 2023, he was transported to the hospital at about 3 am. Sarkar, unfortunately, died about 3:30 a.m. Everyone in the industry was heartbroken by his untimely death.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    A statement by his family read, "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed from his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him." Several B-Town celebs paid last respects to the late filmmaker at his funeral. Deepika Padukone was spotted at Pradeep Sarkar's funeral.

    Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut with Parineeta, a film starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan. He later directed films like Mardaani, Lafangey Parindey, Helicopter Eela, Laaga Chunar Mein Daag, and others.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukerji was spotted at Pradeep Sarkar's funeral held in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs arrive to pay their respects.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Several film industry members showed up to pay their respects to the filmmaker and greet his grieving family. Dia Mirza was also spotted at the funeral.

    The veteran filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with Parineeta, which starred Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Vidya and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur were clicked at the funeral.

