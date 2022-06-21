Prabhas to Allu Arjun, know the salary of these top 8 Telugu actors

Let's look at the list of famous people who receive significant compensation for their movie.

The Tollywood business has experienced a never-before increase thanks to SS Rajamouli. Telugu performers used to receive for each of their films used to be approximately Rs 15 crore, but things have changed. South films increasingly have a worldwide audience and are not just local endeavours. Actors receive more than Rs 50 crore for each of their films, especially those who have become famous across India. As a result, these performers' pay has increased dramatically.

Prabhas: Several reports claim that the star makes almost Rs 100 crore every movie. According to reports, the actor would get up to Rs 150 crore for his 25th movie, Adipurush.



Ram Charan: The actor received a salary of Rs. 45 crore for the film RRR. However, the movie didn't perform well at the box office. Along with his father and the illustrious Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan recently made an appearance in "Acharya." Later, he would make an appearance in "RC15" with Kiara Advani.

Allu Arjun: He received more than Rs 60 crore for Pushpa 2. The film is now under pre-production, and production will begin in August.



Junior NTR: According to reports, Junior NTR was paid up to Rs. 45 crore for RRR. NTR also declared his upcoming two endeavours. He will collaborate once more with director Koratala Siva on an unnamed retribution thriller. A project with KGF director Prashanth Neel has also been confirmed by him.

Mahesh Babu: Per rumours, he earned Rs 55 crore from Sarkaru Vaari Patu's film. He contributed to the creation of this film.

Chiranjeevi: Acharya was produced by his son Ram Charan; hence the money he made from the film is now unknown. However, it is assumed that he earns up to Rs 50 crore for each project, depending on market value.

Nagarjuna: It's also been said that the actor may make up to Rs 7 crore from each film. The Ghost is being made by Nagarjuna.