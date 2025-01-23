Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Anupam Kher experienced a 'life-changing' moment as he took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, sharing his emotional journey with followers on Instagram.
 

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Actor Anupam Kher had a deeply spiritual experience as he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival. Sharing the moment with his followers, the actor posted a video on Instagram, where he can be seen chanting mantras while offering his prayers. The actor described the moment as "emotional" and highlighted its significance in his life.

Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating that the experience marked the realization of a lifelong dream. He shared how taking a dip in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers made him feel that his life had become "successful." He also reflected on the coincidence that one year ago on the same day, he had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The actor’s heartfelt message also included the words, "Hail Sanatan Dharma," emphasizing his connection to the spiritual moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actor arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday, eager to partake in the grand spiritual gathering. In a brief interaction with ANI, he expressed his enthusiasm for the Maha Kumbh, acknowledging the diversity of people gathered for the occasion and commending the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for organizing the festival responsibly and safely.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. CM Adityanath offered his prayers and thanked God for the blessings, while Maurya shared the profound joy of the experience, emphasizing that such moments of spiritual bliss were beyond words. The gathering also discussed future preparations for the Ardhakumbh in 2031, as part of the ongoing spiritual traditions.

ALSO READ Chhaava Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal leads the charge as Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA

VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track ATG

'Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH] ATG

'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon