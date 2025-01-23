Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Actor Anupam Kher had a deeply spiritual experience as he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival. Sharing the moment with his followers, the actor posted a video on Instagram, where he can be seen chanting mantras while offering his prayers. The actor described the moment as "emotional" and highlighted its significance in his life.

Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating that the experience marked the realization of a lifelong dream. He shared how taking a dip in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers made him feel that his life had become "successful." He also reflected on the coincidence that one year ago on the same day, he had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The actor’s heartfelt message also included the words, "Hail Sanatan Dharma," emphasizing his connection to the spiritual moment.

The actor arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday, eager to partake in the grand spiritual gathering. In a brief interaction with ANI, he expressed his enthusiasm for the Maha Kumbh, acknowledging the diversity of people gathered for the occasion and commending the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for organizing the festival responsibly and safely.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. CM Adityanath offered his prayers and thanked God for the blessings, while Maurya shared the profound joy of the experience, emphasizing that such moments of spiritual bliss were beyond words. The gathering also discussed future preparations for the Ardhakumbh in 2031, as part of the ongoing spiritual traditions.

ALSO READ Chhaava Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal leads the charge as Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj [WATCH]

Latest Videos