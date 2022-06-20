Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde?

Looks like Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will have not one but two superstars from the South film industry. Fresh talks suggest Ram Charan will be starring in Salman’s much-awaited film.

Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' remains in constant discussion. Ever since the shooting of this film started, it has been in limelight for its star cast. Not only Hindi but also actors and actresses from South to Punjab are going to be seen in this film. There is a tremendous buzz among the fans about this film, especially since the names of big actors are being associated with the film, making it one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood

It is no news that actor Pooja Hegde will be marking her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, opposite Salman Khan. But now, other than her, the name of another big actor from the South film industry is being associated with the film.

ALSO READ: Suriya in Vikram to Salman Khan in Pathaan, here’s how much stars charged for cameo roles

If gossip mills are to be believed, South superstar and now a pan-Indian actor, Ram Charan, is expected to be a part of Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per reports, Ram Charan will be performing a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; the actor will be seen in a grand song. A report claimed that Salman was shooting a song for the film in Hyderabad. During that time he met Charan. That is when Salman and the makers of the film decided to take Charan for a special song in the film, reportedly, to which the RRR actor also agreed immediately. In this song, fans will get to see the style of Ram Charan with the swag of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's relationship with Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi has been good for many years. While Charam will be playing a cameo in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in Chiranjeevi's film 'God Father'. Through this film, Salman is going to make his debut in the South Industry.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, 7 stars who reportedly received death threats



Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going to be a grand film, starring big names from the Hindi, South and Punjabi film industries. A large number of South stars will be seen in the film, including Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu. Apart from these, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Shahnaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will also be seen playing important roles in Salman's film. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be released by the end of this year on December 30.