VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Chris Martin had a light-hearted interaction with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event in Mumbai last night. A video of their meeting has become popular on social media, with admirers eagerly responding to it.

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

After a mindblowing performance in Mumbai last weekend, Coldplay's Chris Martin met former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at a Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) event on January 22. A paparazzo published a video of their conversation on Instagram, which soon gained traction among followers. Sachin Tendulkar also posted a series of photos from the event and conveyed his thanks.

In the video uploaded online, Chris Martin and Sachin Tendulkar appear to be having a good time talking. The event commemorated the foundation's five-year commitment to helping poor children via sports, health, and education activities.

Fans reacted to the video, expressing their delight at their togetherness.  One user commented, "Fire meet (sic)", under the video.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a post to express his gratitude, saying, "Five years into this journey of making sports, health and education accessible, we reflect on how far we’ve come (sic)."

He added, "It’s still early days, yet we’re proud of the progress made, made possible by an incredible set of partners who share our vision. Thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us, including Chris Martin, for making this milestone special. Together, we aspire to scale greater heights and continue to #5hineBrighterTogether (sic)."

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, their daughter Sara Tendulkar, and Chris Martin posed for the shot in black costumes.

Meanwhile, after three successful performances in Mumbai, Coldplay is due to perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track ATG

'Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH] ATG

'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon