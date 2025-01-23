VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Chris Martin had a light-hearted interaction with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event in Mumbai last night. A video of their meeting has become popular on social media, with admirers eagerly responding to it.

After a mindblowing performance in Mumbai last weekend, Coldplay's Chris Martin met former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at a Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) event on January 22. A paparazzo published a video of their conversation on Instagram, which soon gained traction among followers. Sachin Tendulkar also posted a series of photos from the event and conveyed his thanks.

In the video uploaded online, Chris Martin and Sachin Tendulkar appear to be having a good time talking. The event commemorated the foundation's five-year commitment to helping poor children via sports, health, and education activities.

Fans reacted to the video, expressing their delight at their togetherness. One user commented, "Fire meet (sic)", under the video.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a post to express his gratitude, saying, "Five years into this journey of making sports, health and education accessible, we reflect on how far we’ve come (sic)."

He added, "It’s still early days, yet we’re proud of the progress made, made possible by an incredible set of partners who share our vision. Thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us, including Chris Martin, for making this milestone special. Together, we aspire to scale greater heights and continue to #5hineBrighterTogether (sic)."

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, their daughter Sara Tendulkar, and Chris Martin posed for the shot in black costumes.

Meanwhile, after three successful performances in Mumbai, Coldplay is due to perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

