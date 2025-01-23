Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats

Sandalwood producer Bharath has filed a private complaint in court against actor Darshan and his associates, accusing them of assault and issuing life threats. The case follows a two-year legal battle, and Bharat is seeking an FIR to be filed against Darshan and his friends.

Producer Bharathh, known for his work on the film Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma, has moved the court with a private complaint against popular actor Darshan and his associates. Bharathh is seeking the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor and his friends for alleged assault and life threats.

The complaint, filed by Bharathh, comes after a prolonged legal battle that has lasted for nearly two years. Bharathh claims that Darshan and his friends physically attacked him and issued serious threats to his life. The case has been making headlines, with many speculating on the details surrounding the conflict between the producer and the actor.

On January 20, the court accepted the petition and agreed to hear the private complaint. Bharath had previously filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) at the Hind Kengeri police station in connection with the alleged incident. This move has sparked further interest in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Bharath, who has been battling the situation for some time, is hopeful that the court's intervention will bring justice and clarity to the matter. The case continues to develop, and the industry is closely watching how the court will handle the issue.

This legal dispute is yet another chapter in the long-running tension between the film industry and those involved in its behind-the-scenes drama.

