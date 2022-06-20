After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

South film industry’s one of the superstars and most good-looking actors, Naga Chaitanya is once again in the news, not for his films but for his personal life. Last year, Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu shook the showbiz after they announced they were calling off their marriage. They were one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry, and when they announced their separation, they broke many hearts.

Now, Naga Chaitanya is once again in the news for his love life. The actor is reportedly being linked to an actress from the South film industry. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya is reportedly dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Recently, actor and son of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has been seen with 'Made in Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to media reports, Naga Chaitanya is currently building a new house. Sobhita Dhulipala has reportedly been spotted with him on his visits to this under-construction house, located in the Jubilee Hill area of Hyderabad.

As per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seemed quite comfortable with each other. Later, they were also seen leaving in the same car. Even before this, there were reports of these two being seen together. These reports have therefore given rise to rumours that there is something cooking between the two actors. However, these reports continue to be rumoured as nothing official has been confirmed from either of the actors.

It is known that the South industry’s one of the top actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya for four years. The two announced their divorce last year. There were also reports recently that Samantha got the ‘Chai’ tattoo removed, the one she got it done to express her love for her now ex-husband. Amidst this, rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have surprised their fans.