Post MMS controversy, is Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh getting ignored by the film industry? Read details

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's professional life also started to suffer due to her alleged leaked MMS. Actress justified that she is not the girl seen in this video.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has been in the news for several weeks due to an alleged MMS leak. However, it appears that the incident has had a negative impact on the well-known actress.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After the MMS leak, rumours claim that Bhojpuri filmmakers are reluctant to contract the actress. According to reports, producers who formerly offered to pay any sum to have Akshara appear in their movies are now keeping a safe distance from her and are refusing to sign her for any projects.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Some of the producers who had previously approached her with their projects are apparently also rejecting her because she reportedly demands that her parents come along with her while she shoots.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress and her crew haven't released formal comments on these rumours, though. Notably, the alleged MMS incident significantly impacted Akshara Singh's career and personal life.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After the event, she was the target of several trolls and jokes on social media. This is the second reason why filmmakers and producers are reluctant to contract her for their movies.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While speaking to TOI, Akshara said she does not care about all these things. “I’m not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn’t bother me,” added the Bhojpuri superstar.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akshara Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri movie fans. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is featured in the headline once more for her recent, popular YouTube video.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram