Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS controversy, is Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh getting ignored by the film industry? Read details

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's professional life also started to suffer due to her alleged leaked MMS. Actress justified that she is not the girl seen in this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has been in the news for several weeks due to an alleged MMS leak. However, it appears that the incident has had a negative impact on the well-known actress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After the MMS leak, rumours claim that Bhojpuri filmmakers are reluctant to contract the actress. According to reports, producers who formerly offered to pay any sum to have Akshara appear in their movies are now keeping a safe distance from her and are refusing to sign her for any projects.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some of the producers who had previously approached her with their projects are apparently also rejecting her because she reportedly demands that her parents come along with her while she shoots.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress and her crew haven't released formal comments on these rumours, though. Notably, the alleged MMS incident significantly impacted Akshara Singh's career and personal life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After the event, she was the target of several trolls and jokes on social media. This is the second reason why filmmakers and producers are reluctant to contract her for their movies.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While speaking to TOI, Akshara said she does not care about all these things. “I’m not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn’t bother me,” added the Bhojpuri superstar.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri movie fans. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is featured in the headline once more for her recent, popular YouTube video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is also quite active on social media, always posting her own photographs and videos to engage her followers. On her video, comments are ferociously made by fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Rust Shooting Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit film to resume shooting drb

    Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives? RBA

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives?

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali RBA

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Recent Stories

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10 35 lakh Know specs delivery date more gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10.35 lakh; Know specs, delivery date & more

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report AJR

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report

    Ola Uber Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru services to discontinue within 3 days gcw

    Ola, Uber, Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru; services to discontinue within 3 days

    football la liga Lionel Messi to Barcelona: We know how to make miracles happen - Eduard Romeu-ayh

    Lionel Messi to Barcelona: 'We know how to make miracles happen' - Eduard Romeu

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi AJR

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon