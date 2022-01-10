Poonam Pandey sizzles in orange revealing top and black leather pants; see pics

Spotted outside a coffee shop in Mumbai, Poonam Pandey made several heads turn as she was papped in an orange top and black pants.

When it is about fashion, Poonam Pandey does not settle for anything beyond hot, bold and sexy. So, on Monday when she stepped out for a coffee, she made sure that the paps get the best of her pictures as she sizzled in a revealing top that got the temperature soaring in the city.

Poonam Pandey opted for an orange revealing top in satin fabric. The tie-up top has full sleeves with fur towards the end. The top reveals her curves, getting the temperature soaring.

The orange top that Poonam Pandey wore, was paired with faux leather pants and black heels. Her eyes had a dramatic smokey silver shimmery eye make-up. She wore a light pink lip colour and carried a black sling bag for completing her look.

Poonam Pandey set the mood as she posed for the shutterbugs, giving some naughty poses as well. ALSO READ: Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style

Poonam Pandey, the controversial queen, was recently in the news for ending her disastrous marriage with Sam Bombay. The actress who always turns up the heat with her bold videos and pictures had filed a complaint against Sam Bombay for allegedly physically assaulting him.

Poonam Pandey had reportedly been admitted to a hospital after she allegedly incurred injuries on her face, head and eyes. These injuries, she claimed, were a result of the physical assault that Sam Bombay had done on her.

After having a traumatic marriage, Poonam Pandey reportedly said that she would remain single as she does not see herself dating anyone for the next five years at least. But, she also said that in between if she finds her ‘Mr Right’, she would want to take it forward with him.