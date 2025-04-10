BYD's electric beast, Sealion 7, achieves 5-star Euro NCAP rating

Read Full Gallery

BYD introduced its electric car, the BYD Sealion 7, at this year's Auto Expo. Subsequently, the company released the car's price in February of this year. It has recently received a 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

It is available in two variants, with the premium variant priced at ₹48.90 lakhs and the performance variant at ₹54.90 lakhs.

BYD's Growth in India BYD is growing rapidly in India, but its after-sales service is not that great. The company still has a lot of work to do. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 started last month. The price set by the company is valid only until 70,000 units are booked, after which the price will be increased. Let's find out its features.

567 km Range The BYD Sealion 7 car is equipped with an 82.56 kWh battery pack, which is capable of traveling up to 567 kilometers on a single charge. The motor fitted in it is powerful enough to reach a speed of 100 kilometers in just 4.5 seconds. This car is equipped with a 390 kW motor, which generates 690 Newton meters of torque. It will be a great car for long distances. You can also use it for daily use, but driving it in heavy traffic will be a bit difficult.

Top Features BYD's new Sealion 7 electric SUV has no shortage of features. This car has features like a panoramic sunroof with a 15.6-inch infotainment system, head-up display, and vehicle loading. Apart from this, Nappa leather seat, 128 color ambient lights, wireless phone charger, water drop tail lamp, vehicle loading and 12 speakers are provided.

