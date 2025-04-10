TVS Apache electric bike in the making? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

TVS is entering the electric motorcycle segment with a performance-oriented Apache electric bike. Patent images reveal dual battery packs, a mid-mounted motor, and a single-sided swingarm, hinting at a premium, racing-capable model.

With the iQube electric scooter, TVS already has a strong presence in the electric scooter segment with a market share of around 25%. In the future, TVS seems to be targeting the new electric motorcycle segment. There aren't many competitors here, and they can attract the attention of performance-oriented electric motorcycle enthusiasts. Let's analyze what the patent images reveal about the new TVS electric motorcycle. Dual Battery Packs

For its new electric motorcycle, TVS will leverage its experience and expertise in developing and manufacturing performance-oriented machines. Experience gained with bikes like the Apache RTR range and RR310, as well as BMW's 310cc range, will be very useful. Furthermore, TVS has already tested the Apache RTE electric motorcycle in a track environment. Also Read | Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at Rs 59,900

It recorded a speed of 200 kmph at the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) held last year. The new TVS electric bike patent images reveal that the bike will use an air-cooled motor mounted in the middle. Although the motor housing looks similar to the TVS King electric rickshaw, the structure will be completely different. Also, the platform used for the electric bike looks completely new. The patent images reveal a powerful motor and a belt drive system for transmitting power to the rear wheel. Some unique features can be seen, such as the use of multiple gears to connect the motor to the front sprocket. This design will ensure increased torque or power depending on the diameter of these gears.



Another unique feature is the dual battery packs, one fitted on each side of the center backbone frame. This ensures even distribution of battery weight on both sides. Compared to electric motorcycles with a battery pack mounted in the fuel tank, it also achieves a desirable low center of gravity. However, the battery packs appear to be fixed units bolted to the frame. This may limit the bike's market potential, as some customers prefer electric two-wheelers with removable/replaceable battery packs. As of now, only a few models like Hero Vida, Honda Activa Electric, and Revolt motorcycles offer removable battery packs. Also read | Kinetic e-Luna electric moped: 200km range and smart features revealed

Single-Side Swingarm

As is clear from the patent images, the electric bike is fitted with a single-sided swingarm and front preload-adjustable offset monoshock suspension. This supports the possibility that TVS's upcoming electric motorcycle will be positioned as a premium, racing-capable model. It may get USD forks at the front. The positioning of the dual battery packs indicates that the bike may be fully faired. There is no need to add an airbox in the sub-frame on the bike. This arrangement frees up space, which can be used to install other electrical and electronic components. In terms of performance, the new TVS electric motorcycle is comparable to the Apache RTE. With dual battery packs, one can easily expect a range of over 120 km. Since the patent has now been filed, it may take two years for the new TVS electric bike to reach the production stage.

