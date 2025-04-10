user
'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

As Kesari Chapter 2 nears its release, the film has received an ‘A’ certification from the CBFC. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, the courtroom drama explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With a gripping narrative, it highlights a historic legal battle

Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

As the release date of Kesari Chapter 2 draws closer, the film has officially received an ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in key roles, the movie has been cleared for theatrical screening with a total runtime of 135 minutes and 6 seconds—just over two hours and fifteen minutes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As per the CBFC’s official records, the certification was issued on April 9, 2025. The adult rating indicates that the film delves into intense and possibly graphic themes, particularly in its depiction of historical events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

The courtroom drama has already sparked discussions due to its daring narrative and powerful performances. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who confronted the British Empire in the wake of the massacre. Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, while R. Madhavan portrays Neville McKinley. Additionally, Simon Paisley Day appears as General Reginald Dyer, the figure responsible for the tragic events at Jallianwala Bagh.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster on Instagram, showcasing himself in traditional Kathakali attire during a performance. In his post, he described the outfit as more than just a costume, referring to it as a symbol of cultural heritage, resistance, and truth, deeply connected to the spirit of the nation. He pointed out that C. Sankaran Nair did not engage in battle with weapons but instead fought against British rule using legal arguments and an unshakable determination.

ALSO READ: 'Jaat' FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read

He also noted that the film, set for release on April 18, would present a courtroom trial that has often been overlooked in history books.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is inspired by The Case That Shook The Empire, a book by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The project is backed by renowned producers, including Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

