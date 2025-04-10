How Andaz Apna Apna went from box office flop to comedy gold

Read Full Article

In the pantheon of Bollywood classics, few films hold a legacy quite like Andaz Apna Apna. Today, it’s quoted endlessly, meme-d to perfection, and enjoys a devoted fan base that spans generations. But rewind to its release on November 4, 1994, and the reality was starkly different—the film was declared a box office flop.

Also read: Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know

A Film Ahead of Its Time

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna was unlike anything the 90s mainstream Bollywood audience had seen. It was a madcap comedy brimming with slapstick humour, nonsensical plots, and zany characters—elements that didn’t sit well with a generation used to melodrama, family sagas, and revenge thrillers.

Despite having two of Bollywood’s biggest rising stars at the time and a power-packed supporting cast featuring Paresh Rawal (in a double role), Shakti Kapoor, and Tiku Talsania, the film underperformed. Released alongside other major films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, it failed to make an immediate mark commercially.

The Box Office Flop

Andaz Apna Apna grossed around ₹8 crore at the box office—disappointing by 90s standards, especially considering the buzz around the Aamir-Salman pairing. Critics were divided too. While some praised its fresh humour and quirky dialogues, others found it too over-the-top and erratic.

For Rajkumar Santoshi, already known for serious hits like Ghayal and Damini, the film was a passion project, and its lukewarm response was personally disappointing.

The Cult Resurrection

But like all great cult classics, Andaz Apna Apna found its audience in time.

Television reruns, VCDs, and eventually digital platforms breathed new life into the film. Audiences who may have missed it in theatres were now quoting “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai,” and chuckling at Crime Master Gogo’s dramatic entrances. The film’s bizarre brilliance started getting the appreciation it deserved.

It also helped that the internet generation embraced its meme-worthy potential. Scenes featuring Amar and Prem’s hilarious banter, Robert-Bhalla’s comic timing, and Gogo’s one-liners became gold for social media users.

Also read: Aamir Khan to Ajay Devgn: 7 actors who became successful directors; Check list here

The Legacy Today

Today, Andaz Apna Apna enjoys an untouchable status in Indian pop culture. It’s not just a film—it’s a shared language among fans. Lines from the movie sneak into conversations, film schools dissect its layered comedy, and Bollywood buffs continue to campaign for a sequel (which, according to Santoshi, may still be on the cards with a new cast).

What makes its journey remarkable is that it stands as a reminder: success isn’t always immediate. Sometimes, the true value of a piece of art is only recognised when the world is ready for it.

As Amar and Prem would say, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam—no sorry, no thank you.” And perhaps no better thank you is needed than the way this "flop" found immortality in the hearts of millions.

Latest Videos