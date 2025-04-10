user
'Phule': Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi starrer movie POSTPONED amid controvery; Check here

The release of Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, has been postponed to April 25, 2025, due to controversies. The film, based on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, has faced objections from the Brahmin community and CBFC, leading to edits and changes before its release

Published: Apr 10, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

The release of Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, has been delayed due to ongoing controversies. The film, which focuses on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has reportedly drawn criticism from the Brahmin community, which alleges that it promotes casteism. As a result, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has instructed the filmmakers to make several modifications before its release. The film, initially scheduled to premiere on April 11, 2025, will now hit theaters on April 25, 2025.

'PHULE' Controversy

Anand Dave, President of the Brahmin Federation, viewed the trailer and expressed concerns that the film propagated caste-based narratives. He also insisted that the role of the ‘black Brahmin’ community in assisting the Phules should be acknowledged. Meanwhile, former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal held discussions with director Ananth Mahadevan and the film’s producers to address the growing controversy.

ALSO READ: 'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Following the objections raised, the CBFC has mandated the removal of a voiceover that references the caste system. Additionally, terms such as ‘Mahar,’ ‘Mang,’ ‘Peshwai,’ and ‘Manus system of caste’ have been excluded from the film. Certain dialogues have also been modified to make the content more appropriate for viewers.

Speaking about the controversy, director Ananth Mahadevan remarked in an interview that he hoped to dispel any misunderstandings regarding the film. He suggested that judgments based solely on the trailer were misleading and emphasized that societal issues like gender and caste discrimination continued to exist, particularly in smaller towns.

Pratik Gandhi, too, shared his thoughts on the matter before the controversy escalated. He had expressed confidence in the film and stated that he felt secure about its content. Addressing the possibility of backlash, he noted that in the present era—particularly with the influence of social media—people easily take offense. He observed that individuals had the power to express themselves freely but suggested that this power was often misused. According to him, the best way to navigate such challenges was to remain fearless.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, Phule aims to showcase the remarkable efforts of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule in advocating for equality and education. Pratik Gandhi portrays Jyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Phule, while Patralekhaa plays Savitribai Phule.

