Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details

Last year, after just 14 days of marriage Poonam Pandey filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay in Goa for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her. Last night she again went to the police with a complaint and currently is in hospital; read deets

The Mumbai police have arrested actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay, for allegedly assaulting his wife, who suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to ANI, Poonam is under treatment at a hospital for her injuries.

According to the Mumbai Police, the case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of IPC. The police also said Poonam had suffered severe injuries on her head, eyes and face. This is not the first time Sam Bombay was arrested during Poonam and his honeymoon in Goa after 14 days after the marriage.

In Goa, Poonam filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. “Pandey filed a complaint claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. But, both (Sam and Poonam) united, later, he was granted bail. Sam then told the media, “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.”

Last year, on September 1, both got married after being in a live-in relationship for two years. Posting her wedding images on social media Poonam wrote, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”



