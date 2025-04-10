10 largest airlines by market cap: Where does IndiGo stand?

Markets
With a market cap of Rs 2.46 trillion, Delta tops the list as the most valuable airline in the world.
Ireland's Ryanair ranks second globally, commanding a market cap of Rs 2.01 trillion.
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, proudly takes the third spot with Rs 2.006 trillion in market cap.
The US-based United Airlines closely trails IndiGo with a strong valuation of Rs 1.997 trillion.
Known for affordable travel, Southwest boasts a Rs 1.41 trillion market cap.
With Rs 1.36 trillion in market cap, this Spanish group ranks sixth among global players.
Beijing’s national carrier holds a strong market value of Rs 1.32 trillion.
Singapore's national airline remains steady with a Rs 1.19 trillion valuation.
Another Chinese heavyweight, China Southern has a market cap of Rs 1.07 trillion.
With a market value of Rs 973.36 billion, Turkish Airlines rounds off the top ten list.
