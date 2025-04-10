Astrology

Vastu tips: Benefits of keeping a fish aquarium at home

Image credits: Getty

Benefits

An aquarium's flowing water brings positive energy into the house and boosts wealth. Even one fish in the aquarium barrs negative energy.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Best day to buy

As per Vastu Shastra, Governed by Jupiter- the planet responsible for prosperity- Thursday is considered the best day to buy fish for your aquarium.

Image credits: Pexels

Direction

As per Vastu, the aquarium must be graced in the East, North, or Northeast directions to attract wealth and positive energy.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Placement

Placing it on the left side of the front door is believed to enhance harmony in relationships.

Image credits: Pexels

Fish aquarium

It is believed that maintaining an aquarium with nine fish can enhance positivity and attract good fortune to the household.

Image credits: Pexels

Financial stress

For the ones facing financial challenges Vastu recommends feeding four small balls of knead flour or dry fly to the fish in the morning and after sunset.

Image credits: Pexels

Shape of Aquarium

According to Vastu, circular and rectangular shapes are considered ideal for bringing good luck and positive energy into the home.

Image credits: Pexels

Death

In Vastu, the natural death of a fish is viewed as the end of problems and a purification of energy.

Image credits: Pixabay

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Pooja room vastu tip: Why you should NEVER keep a matchbox inside?

Effective Remedies for Pitra Dosh by Pandit Pradeep Mishra

Unlucky Zodiac Signs: April 8, 2025 - Breakups and Disappointments