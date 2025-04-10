Vastu tips: Benefits of keeping a fish aquarium at home

Astrology
An aquarium's flowing water brings positive energy into the house and boosts wealth. Even one fish in the aquarium barrs negative energy.
As per Vastu Shastra, Governed by Jupiter- the planet responsible for prosperity- Thursday is considered the best day to buy fish for your aquarium.
As per Vastu, the aquarium must be graced in the East, North, or Northeast directions to attract wealth and positive energy.
Placing it on the left side of the front door is believed to enhance harmony in relationships.
It is believed that maintaining an aquarium with nine fish can enhance positivity and attract good fortune to the household.
For the ones facing financial challenges Vastu recommends feeding four small balls of knead flour or dry fly to the fish in the morning and after sunset.
According to Vastu, circular and rectangular shapes are considered ideal for bringing good luck and positive energy into the home.
In Vastu, the natural death of a fish is viewed as the end of problems and a purification of energy.
