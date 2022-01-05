Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' pictures. Where and how your favourite entertainers were spotted in Mumbai on January 5.

Many celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs on January 5. A few were seen in and around Mumbai in style. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Juhu playing football. The actor will be soon seen in Bollywood films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Kareena Kapoor was seen in biker shorts and an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt with classic white sneakers. She was snapped outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai.



Tamanna Bhatia was spotted in Bandra in all white and orange sneakers. She recently visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu by helicopter.

Poonam Pandey was spotted in Mumbai and was seen interacting with the paparazzi. She posed for shutterbugs and smiled for the cameras. She announced that her relationship status is single.



Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nikki Tamboli was spotted in a cute white dress at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in an expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag.