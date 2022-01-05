  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' pictures. Where and how your favourite entertainers were spotted in Mumbai on January 5.

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Many celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs on January 5. A few were seen in and around Mumbai in style. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Juhu playing football. The actor will be soon seen in Bollywood films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Kareena Kapoor was seen in biker shorts and an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt with classic white sneakers. She was snapped outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai.
     

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Tamanna Bhatia was spotted in Bandra in all white and orange sneakers. She recently visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu by helicopter.

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Poonam Pandey was spotted in Mumbai and was seen interacting with the paparazzi. She posed for shutterbugs and smiled for the cameras. She announced that her relationship status is single. 
     

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nikki Tamboli was spotted in a cute white dress at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in an expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag.

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Malaika Arora was spotted in the city walking her dog named Casper. She regularly walks her dog near her house and gets snapped every day as she steps out of her Bandra house.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy RCB

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity' RCB

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Hollywood Did American singer Jill Scott tape leak on the net? Find out drb

    Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about an extort fake email of Rs 3 crore; read details here RCB

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets Modi ji, How's the Josh?; BJP retorts furiously-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets ‘Modi ji, How's the Josh?’; BJP retorts furiously

    Great team work: PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination-ayh

    'Great team work': PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy RCB

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity' RCB

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon