user
user icon

'Jaat' FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Gopichand Malineni, has finally hit theaters. This high-octane action film has garnered strong advance bookings and early positive reviews. Marking Deol’s first collaboration with Malineni, the film promises thrilling action, intense drama, and a gripping storyline

Jaat FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

The much-anticipated action film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, has finally arrived in theaters. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is expected to have a strong start at the box office, with reports indicating a highly positive response from advance bookings. This marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni, further raising expectations among fans.

As the first reviews begin to surface, early reactions suggest that the film delivers on its promise of high-octane action and engaging drama. A viewer on social media described it as a classic South-style mass action entertainer with commendable direction. Another review pointed out that while the first half of the film is packed with action and emotions, the second half intensifies the thrill, featuring some of the best action sequences seen in Indian cinema, along with an emotional depth that resonates with the audience.

Others praised the film for delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience, highlighting key moments such as an electrifying introduction sequence, a gripping beach chase, and a spine-chilling interval block, culminating in an explosive second half. Viewers have urged audiences not to miss it, emphasizing its ability to evoke goosebumps.

 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is designed as a full-fledged entertainer. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. Additionally, Jaat marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist Ranatunga.

ALSO READ: Om Puri CHEATED on his pregnant wife, offered compensation of Rs. 25,000 after baby died? Read on

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol has an exciting slate of projects. He will feature in Lahore 1947, a historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Additionally, he is set to reprise his legendary role in the highly awaited sequel to Border, directed by Anurag Singh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Om Puri CHEATED on his pregnant wife, offered compensation of Rs. 25,000 after baby died? Read on ATG

Om Puri CHEATED on his pregnant wife, offered compensation of Rs. 25,000 after baby died? Read on

WWE WrestleMania 2025: Five Reasons Why Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton Is One of the Most Dull Feuds

WWE WrestleMania 2025: Five Reasons Why Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton Is One of the Most Dull Feuds

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list NTI

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

Recent Stories

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR HRD

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon