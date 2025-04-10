'Jaat' FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read

Read Full Article

The much-anticipated action film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, has finally arrived in theaters. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is expected to have a strong start at the box office, with reports indicating a highly positive response from advance bookings. This marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni, further raising expectations among fans.

As the first reviews begin to surface, early reactions suggest that the film delivers on its promise of high-octane action and engaging drama. A viewer on social media described it as a classic South-style mass action entertainer with commendable direction. Another review pointed out that while the first half of the film is packed with action and emotions, the second half intensifies the thrill, featuring some of the best action sequences seen in Indian cinema, along with an emotional depth that resonates with the audience.

Others praised the film for delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience, highlighting key moments such as an electrifying introduction sequence, a gripping beach chase, and a spine-chilling interval block, culminating in an explosive second half. Viewers have urged audiences not to miss it, emphasizing its ability to evoke goosebumps.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is designed as a full-fledged entertainer. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. Additionally, Jaat marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist Ranatunga.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol has an exciting slate of projects. He will feature in Lahore 1947, a historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Additionally, he is set to reprise his legendary role in the highly awaited sequel to Border, directed by Anurag Singh.

