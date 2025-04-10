Michelle Obama OPENS up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama; Read on

Read Full Article

Michelle Obama has addressed months of speculation about her marriage to former U.S. President Barack Obama, dismissing divorce rumors and highlighting the broader issue of societal expectations regarding women’s independence.

In a conversation on actor Sophia Bush’s podcast Work in Progress, the former First Lady explained that her recent absence from high-profile political events stemmed from a personal decision to prioritize self-care rather than any marital issues. At 61, she said she now has the freedom to manage her own schedule in a way she hadn’t allowed herself in the past. She admitted that while she could have made similar choices earlier, she had often used her children’s lives as a reason to hold herself back.

Speculation about a possible split between the Obamas gained traction earlier in the year when Barack Obama attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral alone in January. Michelle’s decision not to attend Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration further fueled these rumors. However, she clarified that her choices were about setting personal boundaries, rather than signaling any issues in her marriage. She emphasized that she was making decisions based on what was best for her, rather than fulfilling obligations or meeting others’ expectations.

Michelle also pointed out that much of the speculation stemmed from societal discomfort with women asserting their independence. She noted that women often struggle with the fear of disappointing others, which likely contributed to the widespread assumption that her decisions indicated trouble in her marriage. According to her, people found it difficult to believe that a woman could simply make choices for herself without it being seen as a crisis. She criticized the way society tends to label women’s autonomy as something negative when it doesn’t align with traditional expectations.

Her remarks came just days after Barack Obama reflected on the impact his presidency had on their relationship. Speaking at an event at Hamilton College on April 3, he admitted that his time in office had created a strain in their marriage, leaving him in what he described as a “deep deficit” with his wife. He added that he had been making an effort to repair that imbalance by engaging in enjoyable activities with her.

The couple has previously been open about their marital struggles. In her memoir Becoming, Michelle acknowledged that Barack’s political career had led to periods of loneliness and frustration for her, revealing that there were ten years when she found their marriage particularly difficult. Despite those challenges, she maintained that enduring some tough years was worth the long-term strength of their relationship.

