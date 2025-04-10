Mauranipur Affair Scandal: Councillor Caught Red-Handed in Viral Drama

In Jhansi’s Mauranipur area, a sensational affair came to light when a woman was found locked in a room with a man in her husband’s absence. Suspicious, the husband called 112. Police rushed to the scene and were shocked to allegedly find Mauranipur councillor Abhishek Pathak inside. He was arrested on the spot. The councillor’s awkward position left everyone stunned as police took him away. The incident has gone viral across social media.