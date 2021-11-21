  • Facebook
    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai

    First Published Nov 21, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
    Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more snapped in and around Mumbai.
     

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Take a look at the Bollywood and television personalities snapped out and about in the city. A few were also spotted outside Mumbai airport; take a look

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Pooja Hegde was spotted at Krome studio in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a cute floral dress. She recently came back from a beach holiday.

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Bollywood actors Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria were spotted promoting Tadap at Ochhio store in Andheri West.

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Tadap. Both looked glammed as at the event.

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside the Mumbai Airport, returning from the USA. Later she was spotted with Alia Bhatt for Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet after party.

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Yami Gautam was spotted outside a salon near Bandra; the actress posses for the camera with a beautiful smile.

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Ranbir Kapoor snapped outside the Mumbai Airport. He looked causal in a denim jacket and white pants. 

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Kartik Aaryan was also spotted outside the Mumbai Airport, leaving for Goa. His latest film Dhamaka will be screening at IFFI.

