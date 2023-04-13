Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Bengalis' love for food is the one constant in their lives, especially on holidays like the Bengali New Year, observed on April 15. Contrary to popular belief, Bengali cuisine offers both ample and vegetarian options. Go to these restaurants if you're in Kolkata on Poila Baisakh and gorge on delectable flavours.
     

    Chowman: Visit Chowman this New Year for traditional Chinese food with a dash of Bengali cuisine. With 26 locations spread out around the city, Chowman has been a pioneer in establishing Chinese cuisine as the dominant cuisine in the area. The special menu offers delectable treats, including Golden Fried Fish Bites, Mountain Chilli Prawn, Bengal Style Chilli Chicken, Chilli Crab Claws, and Prawn in Mustard Sauce.

    Where: Multiple outlets
    When: noon till midnight
    Contact: 18008902150
    Cost: INR 1000/- + taxes for two
     

    The Corner Courtyard: Baishakhi cuisine is being served at one of Kolkata's most popular cafés on the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year. The restaurant has added a touch of Bangaliyana while staying true to its cuisine approach. The menu offers dishes such as Baked Bengal Bhetki, Peruvian Bhetki, Lamb Tagine and Achari Fish in addition to mushroom cappuccino soup, broccoli almond soup, beetroot salad, fish finger, fish and chips and tempura prawns. What is a Bengali without their fish, after all?

    Where: 92, Sarat Bose Rd, Hazra, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026
    When: 7 April-15 April, 8:00 am-11:45 pm
    Contact: +91 99039 99567
    Cost: INR 1499 plus taxes without alcohol and INR 2499 with alcohol per person
     

    The Westin Kolkata: Bengali cuisine includes a wide variety of well-known and long-forgotten foods, according to The Westin Kolkata. On Poila Baishakh, you may take advantage of the best of these sorts here at The Westin Kolkata. The buffet will win your heart with dishes like Macher Dim er Bora, Phoolkapir Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, and Goalondo Ghat er Murgir Curry.

    Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
    When: 14-16 April 2023
    Timing: Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm – 11 pm
    Price: Lunch- ₹1650 plus taxes
    Dinner- ₹1750 plus taxes
     

    6 Ballygunge Place: Start the Bengali New Year by indulging in the most incredible authentic Bengali cuisine available exclusively at 6 Ballygunge Place. When putting the best Bengali flavour on your plate, this location is always iconic and incredibly well-known in the City of Joy. During Poila Baishakh, the restaurant has created a unique buffet and thali.

    Where: Multiple Outlets
    When: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 7 pm – 10:30 pm
    Price: ₹700 for two people (approx.)
     

    Tipsy Tiger: They are offering Poila Baisakh buffet specials to commemorate the celebrations. The food is as plentiful as it gets. The Tok Doi er chop, Mochar Cutlet, Topse Machh Bhaja, Zakaria Street Mutton Haleem, and countless other Bengali comfort meals are just a few things you can anticipate. Moreover, a mixed chaat counter and a live phuchka and churmur counter will be present.

    Where: The Meridian, Netguru, E2/5, GP Block, Sector V, SALT LAKE, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091
    When: 15 April, 12.30 pm to 5:00 pm
    Contact: +91 91470 56661
    Cost: INR 1099 plus taxes without alcohol, INR 1599 plus taxes with alcohol
     

