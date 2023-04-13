Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out

Bengalis' love for food is the one constant in their lives, especially on holidays like the Bengali New Year, observed on April 15. Contrary to popular belief, Bengali cuisine offers both ample and vegetarian options. Go to these restaurants if you're in Kolkata on Poila Baisakh and gorge on delectable flavours.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Chowman: Visit Chowman this New Year for traditional Chinese food with a dash of Bengali cuisine. With 26 locations spread out around the city, Chowman has been a pioneer in establishing Chinese cuisine as the dominant cuisine in the area. The special menu offers delectable treats, including Golden Fried Fish Bites, Mountain Chilli Prawn, Bengal Style Chilli Chicken, Chilli Crab Claws, and Prawn in Mustard Sauce. Where: Multiple outlets

When: noon till midnight

Contact: 18008902150

Cost: INR 1000/- + taxes for two



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Corner Courtyard: Baishakhi cuisine is being served at one of Kolkata's most popular cafés on the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year. The restaurant has added a touch of Bangaliyana while staying true to its cuisine approach. The menu offers dishes such as Baked Bengal Bhetki, Peruvian Bhetki, Lamb Tagine and Achari Fish in addition to mushroom cappuccino soup, broccoli almond soup, beetroot salad, fish finger, fish and chips and tempura prawns. What is a Bengali without their fish, after all? Where: 92, Sarat Bose Rd, Hazra, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026

When: 7 April-15 April, 8:00 am-11:45 pm

Contact: +91 99039 99567

Cost: INR 1499 plus taxes without alcohol and INR 2499 with alcohol per person



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Westin Kolkata: Bengali cuisine includes a wide variety of well-known and long-forgotten foods, according to The Westin Kolkata. On Poila Baishakh, you may take advantage of the best of these sorts here at The Westin Kolkata. The buffet will win your heart with dishes like Macher Dim er Bora, Phoolkapir Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, and Goalondo Ghat er Murgir Curry. Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: 14-16 April 2023

Timing: Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm – 11 pm

Price: Lunch- ₹1650 plus taxes

Dinner- ₹1750 plus taxes



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

6 Ballygunge Place: Start the Bengali New Year by indulging in the most incredible authentic Bengali cuisine available exclusively at 6 Ballygunge Place. When putting the best Bengali flavour on your plate, this location is always iconic and incredibly well-known in the City of Joy. During Poila Baishakh, the restaurant has created a unique buffet and thali. Where: Multiple Outlets

When: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 7 pm – 10:30 pm

Price: ₹700 for two people (approx.)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram