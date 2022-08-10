Pictures and Videos: Sara Ali Khan in New York City, visits Columbia University, meets friends and more

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan becomes nostalgic as she visits her college Columbia University in New York. She also meets friends. Currently, she is travelling to many USA cities for an event.



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most promising actresses. She has appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition, she is a travel enthusiast. As she has a large fan base on social media, the actress posts photographs and videos from her vacations and provides her followers with significant travel ambitions.



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was in New York City and has shared some amazing vacation photos and videos on Instagram. During her journey, the actress visited Columbia University, where she had previously studied, and became nostalgic. While sharing the photo in the stories section of Instagram, she wrote, "Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia".



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

During her trip to NYC, Sara went to Central Park, ate some street food, shared pictures from her dinner with friends, posted a video from "the first sunset in New York" and ended it with a sunset video. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

She also visited local cafes, went shopping at D&G store and posed at Times Square. She also took time for her daily workout routine. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

A few days back, she was in Atlanta, Georgia holding her luggage and sipping coffee from her coffee mug. Sharing the video, Sara wrote: “I truly ‘woke up’ like this…Jet Lag is real.” After a few hours, Sara again shared a video from Pleasanton, California in the same outfit and pillow in her hand. She captioned the video as “Many hours later…Clearly, I’m loyal to the pillow and the outfit #traveldiaries.”



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

A few days back, Sara had travelled to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Sharing pictures from her vacay, she added a Charles Dickens quote and wrote: "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away."



Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram