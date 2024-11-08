Woman slaps, fiercely confronts Muslim preacher in Britain who sent nudes to her daughter (WATCH)

A Pakistan-origin imam based in Britain, was confronted by a girl's mother whom he allegedly sent obscene photos on her phone.

Woman slaps, fiercely confronts Muslim preacher in Britain who sent nudes to her daughter (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

In a troubling incident that has sparked public outcry, Mohammad Jamil, a Pakistan-origin imam based in Britain, has come under fire for allegedly sending obscene photos to a minor girl. The girl's mother found these disturbing messages on her daughter's device, after which she confronted the man.

The video of the fierce confrontation has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Also read: Karnataka HORROR! Yoga teacher abducted, assaulted and buried, comes out alive; police arrest culprits

In the video, the woman can be seen slapping the man and asking, "tumhara umar hai thoda, ye sab bat karne ka, tumhara photo ka tumko pada hai kisi ki life ka nhi" (Is this the age for you to talk about all this. You're only worried about your photo, not about anyone's life).

A user wrote, "How does one gather the guts to do such things!"

Another user commented, "He should have been kicked out and reported to the Police. Enough evidence".

