Boost heart health: Try these yellow superfoods to unclog arteries

Combat heart blockage with these yellow superfoods. Learn how these foods can help clear arteries and improve heart health naturally.

Heart attack

High cholesterol levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Cholesterol

Excessive cholesterol (LDL) buildup inside the arteries can obstruct normal blood flow to the heart.

Heart blockage

Four yellow foods you can eat to prevent heart blockage.

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, reduces cholesterol levels and prevents plaque buildup in arteries.

Lemon

The citric acid in lemon helps reduce cholesterol levels and increase blood circulation.

Corn

Corn contains fiber and essential nutrients that help regulate cholesterol levels.

Banana

Regularly including bananas contributes to better heart health and reduces the risk of heart attack.

