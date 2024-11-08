Boost heart health: Try these yellow superfoods to unclog arteries

Health
Combat heart blockage with these yellow superfoods. Learn how these foods can help clear arteries and improve heart health naturally.
High cholesterol levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of a heart attack.
Excessive cholesterol (LDL) buildup inside the arteries can obstruct normal blood flow to the heart.
Four yellow foods you can eat to prevent heart blockage.
Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, reduces cholesterol levels and prevents plaque buildup in arteries.
The citric acid in lemon helps reduce cholesterol levels and increase blood circulation.
Corn contains fiber and essential nutrients that help regulate cholesterol levels.
Regularly including bananas contributes to better heart health and reduces the risk of heart attack.