    Pictures: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her toned body in bikini; actress holidaying in Goa

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    Rubina Dilaik is now vacationing in Goa with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actress continues to share photos and videos from her trip, and she is setting some serious vacation goals.

    Rubina Dilaik, the season 14 winner of Bigg Boss, is on a family vacation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina chose sexy, bold clothes and turned up the heat by soaring in a flowery black bikini and showing her toned form.
     

    Rubina Dilaik keeps sharing pictures and videos from her vacation and is giving major holiday goals.

    Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are giving major couple goals. Both are enjoying Goa beach.

    Rubina Dilaik posted photos from her holiday with the caption "Safarnama." She even posed with her husband Abhinav while relaxing on the beach.

    Rubina is seen wearing a black-blue bikini with a high-slit skirt. The actress is enjoying every bit of her vacation in Goa.

    Without a doubt, the 'Bigg Boss 14' winner is beautiful. She knows how to look good in a saree or a bikini.

    The actress recently posted a series of images on Instagram wearing a blue bikini. The actress may be seen sitting by a pool in the images.

    She shows off her toned body and looks great. Rubina is a sight to behold in a blue bikini while vacationing.

    The Chotti Bahu actress frequently posts bikini images on Instagram, and this time she donned a dazzling black bikini. Also Read: Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    Tv actress Rubina shared red bikini pictures and big glasses. She finished her look with a perfect smile. Also read: Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

