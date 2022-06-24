Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez looks super-HOT in sexy black dress

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    To promote her next movie, "Vikrant Rona," where the actress is rumoured to have one of her finest dance performances, Jacqueline Fernandez is constantly racing back and forth.

    The sunshine girl of the Bollywood film industry, Jacqueline Fernandez, recently posted a stunning photo of herself wearing a black outfit. In this stylish black outfit, the actress may be seen turning heads!
     

    The actress opted to wear red lipstick, silver shoes, and a black costume. The image looked much better than before thanks to her toned legs. The actress adds, "Head over heels," to the caption.

    The actress is currently commuting back and forth to promote her upcoming movie, "Vikrant Rona," in which she is rumoured to perform one of her finest dance performances.

    On behalf of her non-profit organisation "You Only Live Once," Jacqueline Fernandez recently celebrated Autism Pride Day with the staff of Cafe Arpaan. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor in Paris: When Kapoor stated he is ‘SINGLE’ on Instagram

    In addition, one of the most anticipated songs of the year is Jacqueline's dance routine in Vikrant Rona. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha, the actress will also be featured in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" and "Ram Setu." Also Read: Where is KGF’s Reena, Yash's on-screen girlfriend? Here's what we know Srinidhi Shetty is doing

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daisy Shah day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable drb

    Daisy Shah’s day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable!

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Recent Stories

    7 Pictures Travis Scott shares Kylie Jenner's nude picture from her HOT Playboy shoot RBA

    7 Pictures: Travis Scott shares Kylie Jenner's nude picture from her HOT Playboy shoot

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Epic Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

    Tuna fish export scam' in Lakshadweep: CBI conducts surprise checks

    CBI conducts checks in Lakshadweep after large-scale corruption claim

    Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video-tgy

    Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video

    Japanese city contractor goes out for drinks loses USD containing personal data of 4 6 lakh residents gcw

    Japanese city contractor goes out for drinks, loses USD containing personal data of 4.6 lakh residents

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon