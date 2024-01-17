Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie's birthday; share cute pics

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host an Elmo-themed birthday bash for their daughter Malti Marie, who turned 2. Uncle Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas also joined.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Nick has now published a few inside photographs from the celebration, including Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, became two years old on January 15, 2024.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: InstagramNick Jonas headed to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share some adorable photos from Malti Marie's second birthday celebration. "Our little angel is 2 years old," he wrote, while sharing pictures from the celebration in Los Angeles. Malti looked cute as a button in a pink sweater with red hearts paired with red pants. She wore a cute pink tiara.

    Since then, fans have been excited to see how the couple celebrated their daughter's birthday. Much to the joy of fans, Nick Jonas has finally shared some lovely interior photos from Malti Marie's Elmo-themed birthday party! 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nick Jonas headed to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share some adorable photos from Malti Marie's second birthday celebration.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Our little angel is 2 years old," he wrote, while sharing pictures from the celebration in Los Angeles. Malti looked cute as a button in a pink sweater with red hearts paired with red pants. She wore a cute pink tiara.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In another photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen cuddling her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka wore an orange hoodie, while Nick dressed casually with a red hoodie.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    PeeCee was wearing weird orange-framed sunglasses. The decor appeared to be Elmo-themed, with 'Malti's World' emblazoned in the background. Other photos include Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas. 
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjula Acharia uploaded another photo of Priyanka on her Instagram story, showing her cuddling daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas stood next to them, and a massive Elmo cake was placed on the table in front of them.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjula uploaded another photo booth shot of herself standing with Priyanka. The actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, was also featured in the photo collage.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was spotted sporting a silver jacket over a blue dress. Priyanka carried an Elmo toy in her palm and made silly expressions for the photo.
     

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Anjula Acharia uploaded a video of Malti Marie attempting to help with her birthday preparations. She attempts to blow up a balloon but runs away. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple rkn

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple

    'Murder Mubarak': Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan to collaborate on horror-comedy film, details here RKK

    'Murder Mubarak': Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan to collaborate on horror-comedy film, details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain brings Sushant Singh Rajput's name during fight with Ankita Lokhande, 'Supported you' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain brings Sushant Singh Rajput's name during fight with Ankita Lokhande, 'Supported you'

    Bigg Boss 17: Nomination task turns intense when housemates show their ruthless side RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Nomination task turns intense when housemates show their ruthless side

    Javed Akhtar Birthday special: 7 best Bollywood songs of THIS renowned lyricist RBA EAI

    Javed Akhtar Birthday special: 7 best Bollywood songs of THIS renowned lyricist

    Recent Stories

    Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 Crore RKK

    Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 Crore

    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple anr

    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple

    Shocking Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction snt

    Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple rkn

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple

    PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

    PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon