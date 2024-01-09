Photos and Video: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai share pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram with fans

Amala Paul is expecting her first child with her husband, Jagat Desai. The actress posted a photograph of herself pregnant on Instagram.

Amala Paul is mostly known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She was recently seen in Mammootty's 'Christopher' and performed a cameo in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.



She looks forward to the release of Prithviraj and director Blessy's long-awaited film 'Aadujeevitham'. She also has 'Level Cross' by Asif Ali Shrafudeen in the works. (Video)

On January 8, Amala Paul took to her Instagram page to give us a glimpse of her pregnancy photoshoot.

Tamil actress Amala Paul captioned the video, "From twosomeness to a trio – embracing the new me in 2024 (sic)."

According to reports, Amala Paul's second husband, Jagat Desai, is the head of sales for a villa in Goa.

Jagat Desai and actress Amala Paul had been dating for a time before marrying last year in November.