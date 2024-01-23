Photos: Amitabh Bachchan shares some UNSEEN pictures of Ram Lalla idol and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the notable guests invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha'. He posted a few unseen photos of himself seeking blessings at Ram Mandir.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Amitabh Bachchan was one of the celebrities who attended the historic opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some photos from the temple.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    One of the photographs he shared shows him with his hands clasped in front of the Ram Lalla deity. Big B was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, an actor.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Amitabh shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai". 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Monday, the legendary actor accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan was seen exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand event in Ayodhya. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    While he was heading his way into the temple, the Prime Minister stopped to talk with Amitabh Bachchan.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The main consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir concluded on January 22, 2024. Many B-town stars were spotted at Ayodhya's huge event, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Videos and photographs of them visiting and requesting blessings have recently appeared online. The historic rite of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla took conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of prominent visitors.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Veteran icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also attended the spectacular celebration in Ayodhya. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan sang several interpretations of Ram Bhajans prior of the ceremony.

