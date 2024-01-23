Photos: Amitabh Bachchan shares some UNSEEN pictures of Ram Lalla idol and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the notable guests invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha'. He posted a few unseen photos of himself seeking blessings at Ram Mandir.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the celebrities who attended the historic opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some photos from the temple.

One of the photographs he shared shows him with his hands clasped in front of the Ram Lalla deity. Big B was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, an actor.

Amitabh shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai".

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On Monday, the legendary actor accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan was seen exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand event in Ayodhya.

While he was heading his way into the temple, the Prime Minister stopped to talk with Amitabh Bachchan.

The main consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir concluded on January 22, 2024. Many B-town stars were spotted at Ayodhya's huge event, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Videos and photographs of them visiting and requesting blessings have recently appeared online. The historic rite of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla took conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of prominent visitors.

Veteran icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also attended the spectacular celebration in Ayodhya. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan sang several interpretations of Ram Bhajans prior of the ceremony.