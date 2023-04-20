Pamela Chopra Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Shraddha and more celebs arrive at Rani Mukerji's house

Celebrities arrived at Rani Mukerji's house in Juhu to offer farewell wishes to beloved Pamela Chopra, the wife of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. Here are the photos of some stars who have reached the house, from Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan arrived at Rani Mukerji's house in Juhu. He was seen in a biege-coloured cap and a black T-shirt.

Karan Johar, who knew Mr Yash Chopra very well, and dearly called him Yash uncle, came to offer his farewell wishes to Pamela Chopra.

Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in grey casuals and shades as he arrived at Rani Mukerji's house in Juhu.



Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen in white salwar suit and kurta as they arrived at Rani Mukerji's residence.

Katrina Kaif, who was Yash Chopra's last heroine in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) was especially fond of the late veteran director and his wife, Pamela Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan has been part of many acclaimed Yash Chopra films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and Mohabbatein (2000). He has worked with both father and son, Aditya Chopra, and was extremely fond of them. He was also spotted at Mukerji's house in Juhu.

