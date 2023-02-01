Pamela Anderson on sex tape, Baywatch, Tommy Lee and more; 9 things about her to see in Netflix's latest show

Pamela Anderson speaks up about her personal life in the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, which was produced by her son Brandon Thomas and directed by Ryan White. continue reading

Pamela Anderson is no longer letting go of herself and reclaiming her story from others. Her biography with HarperCollins, as well as a Netflix documentary called Pamela, a Love Story, which was produced by her son Brandon Thomas and directed by Ryan White, will both be released on January 31, 2023.



Anderson has been identified with the bimbo image since the beginning, despite the fact that she is the author of two New York Times best-selling books. The Baywatch actress's depth and intelligence have long been overlooked. Anderson stated in an interview with Variety that she is much more than a sex tape.



The Baywatch actor has recently made news owing to the Netflix docuseries Pamela, a love tale, which recently had its international debut. The iconic diva is shown shedding light on her sex tape controversy and much more in the docuseries, which is mostly focused on the numerous dark times of Pamela Anderson's life. She also spoke up about the sex tape scandal in the Hulu comedy Pam and Tommy.



Here are some of Pamela Anderson's startling disclosures from her memoir and Netflix documentary. Pamela talked about sexual assault

Pamela Anderson also discussed how her early experience to domestic abuse influenced her dating choices. She claimed to have been sexually abused three times before reaching 18 years old. She also experienced domestic abuse from Lee while carrying their 7-week-old son. Anderson filed for divorce immediately, while Lee was sentenced to six months in prison for the incident. Pamela Anderson stated in an interview with Variety that she is not judgmental. In the Netflix documentary, she just states the facts and lets the viewer pick the outcome. Love, Pamela shows the Baywatch actor's childhood joys and the sorrow the siblings faced as their father used to assault their mother violently. Her parents divorced in the 1970s, but they eventually reunited and currently reside on the Anderson's Ladysmith property together.

Pamela about her sex tape

Pamela Anderson said in her docuseries that the former couple's sex tape was released by an unknown individual who took Tommy Lee's gun safe, which included his personal firearms, mementos, and a few private VHS recordings taken on their honeymoon. "What they did was get all the nudity they could from different Hi8 videos and put it together," she explained in the Netflix episode. "We received something in the mail one day. Brown paper was used to wrap it. Tommy slid it open. It was an old VHS tape. Tommy directed me upstairs as he observed. I didn't watch it since I never do. Later, he came upstairs and said: This is going to be upsetting. This is a video of us having sex "Anderson recalled the traumatic day in their life.

Pamela alleges Tim Allen “opened his robe and flashed me”

Pamela Anderson revealed a distressing event on the set of "Home Improvement" in 1991 in a book excerpt published by Variety. She remembers being only 23 years old at the time and said,



"I stepped out of my dressing room on the first day of filming, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He swiftly unzipped his robe and revealed me bare below. He justified it by saying it was only fair because he had seen me naked. We're now on equal footing. "I laughed awkwardly," Later, in an interview with Variety, Tim Allen reacted to Pamela Anderson’s alleged book claim “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Release of Pam & Tommy

Seth Rogen headed a group of primarily male producers that produced a Hulu series based on the crime against Pamela Anderson. It came after the script's dissemination and theft of Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee's sex footage. No one consulted Anderson before making this series, and no one asked whether it was okay to do the series. This occurred at the dawn of the internet and drastically altered public perceptions about celebrity privacy and personal lives.

When Pamela met Tommy: Anderson met Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee on New Year's Eve 1994 at Hollywood's Sanctuary club. It was love at first sight. "I've never felt such a natural force or pull of gravity," Anderson writes in her memoir. After that initial meeting, which involved Lee kissing the side of her face, the rock star kept calling Anderson—"Tommy was singing, My bologna has a first name, it's L-A-R-G-E," she recalls of one message—but the two didn't meet in person until Lee followed Anderson to Cancun.

Pamela Anderson underpaid in Baywatch

In a recent interview with Variety, Anderson also said that she was underpaid for her part in Baywatch. Anderson had no idea how well the series would have worked because she didn't have sufficient representation or knowledge at the time. In Pamela's opinion, her co-star David Hasselhoff, who also had an ownership share, made a lot more.

Love for animals

Anderson also mentioned that her affinity with animals has always provided her with solace. She was a long-time PETA activist who saved numerous animals during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil leak. Pamela's animal rescue activities also connected her with important individuals, including ambassadors and politicians.

Pamela's childhood trauma "At a young age, I learnt that most people are nasty," Pamela Anderson writes early in her biography, Love, Pamela. "It's even worse with babysitters." Anderson goes on to describe how she was sexually abused by a young female babysitter who forced her to "play crazy games on her body," as she puts it. According to the actor, "I couldn't grasp anything at the moment. She intimidated me and said I couldn't tell anybody. Or else." In the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, the Canadian-American actress claims that the abuse went on for four years and that she sought to shield her younger brother, Gerry, from the babysitter.

Raped

Anderson describes herself as "painfully timid" as a child and says she "hated" her body because of the things she went through. "I was very self-conscious about my physique," she says. "I was very ashamed of what had occurred to me." Anderson claims she was raped by a 25-year-old guy when she was 12 years old while accompanying a friend to her friend's condo. Andersons said in the documentary that she wanted to forget about the incident but, "It felt like it was branded on my brow. When I didn't want people to know I had sex, I had this image of 'I had sex' on my forehead."

