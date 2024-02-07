Palak Tiwari to Kriti Sanon, celebs spotted in the city

On Wednesday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful as she was draped in a saree on sets of the reality show Dance Deewane.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was spotted in a white short dress for an event in Lower Parel. She left her hair open.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed opted for a deep neck pink short dress as she arrived at One8 cafe in Mumbai. She wore golden jewelry with the outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked stunning as she was spotted at the Maddock office wearing a black top, purple skirt, and a jacket.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi was photographed in a black and white t-shirt and a hat in Juhu. He posed happily for the paps.