Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palak Tiwari to Kriti Sanon, celebs spotted in the city

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    On Wednesday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

    article_image1

    These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film. 

    article_image2

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful as she was draped in a saree on sets of the reality show Dance Deewane. 

    article_image3

    Palak Tiwari

    Palak Tiwari was spotted in a white short dress for an event in Lower Parel. She left her hair open. 

    article_image4

    Uorfi Javed

    Uorfi Javed opted for a deep neck pink short dress as she arrived at One8 cafe in Mumbai. She wore golden jewelry with the outfit.

    article_image5

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon looked stunning as she was spotted at the Maddock office wearing a black top, purple skirt, and a jacket. 

    article_image6

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi was photographed in a black and white t-shirt and a hat in Juhu. He posed happily for the paps. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here RKK

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer RBA

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on RBA

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on

    Vedaa John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out RBA

    Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name RKK

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin: 10 quotes by the former skipper osf

    Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin: 10 quotes by the former skipper

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation? Avv

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation?

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here RKK

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here

    After EC order Sharad Pawar NCP faction gets a new name gcw

    Sharad Pawar gets a new name for his party - 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar'

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon