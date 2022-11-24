Once Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya called her 'devil’- read on

As he discussed their relationship, Naga Chaitanya once referred to his now ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the "devil" and claimed to be aware of all of her shenanigans.



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, two Telugu celebrities, have consistently made news for their personal lives since they jointly announced their divorce in October last year. On October 2, 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made their divorce public. Much has been said and written about their divorce ever since they made the formal news.



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wed in 2017 at W resort in Goa. Samantha revealed her love story with Chaitanya when appearing on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019. "Chay is perfect marriage material. He has never failed to notice me. I recall not having enough money to phone my mother in the US. I borrowed his phone and called my house. Chay has seen me from that time until now, so how could anybody else it be? Anyone else just knows me somewhat,"



Long back, Chaitanya once opened up about her wife and married life. He said that his ex-wife Samantha is a “devil” and that he knows all her mischief. “I think there was a point when we both were single. We used to hang out more than normal. So, automatically things started building between us. I was also mentally looking to settle down. I always looked forward to having a family. So, all those thoughts started flowing in my head and she was right there in front of me. So, I was like she is a known devil. I know all her mischief and I am fine with them,” he said.

During that time, he also shared the reason why he feels it is better to get married to a best friend. Chay said, “They say it is best to marry your best friend. If personal life is balanced, work, money and everything else just fall into place. That is my religion. My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money.”

Earlier, when Samantha had appeared on the chat show as a guest, she had revealed, “It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I liked him, and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors played a role. It took us a very long time to be in the same space.”



She spoke to the media about her post-marriage life and stated, “Chay and I have a very normal approach to things, from writing our provision list to deciding the menu for dinner to seeing if everything is at home. We organise day-to-day activities. I like to do that at home.”



Cut to present: Samantha hinted at their controversial split during her participation in Koffee With Karan Season 7. Despite all of this, Chaitanya allegedly phoned Samantha after learning that she had myositis.

