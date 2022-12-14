Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards: Katrina, Janvhi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and many more grace red carpet

The 7th edition of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards was held last night in Mumbai. The awards are designed to create new benchmarks for the category by being exceptionally glamorous, exciting, and inclusive.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

It's a spectacular night in Bollywood, with numerous high-profile Bollywood superstars gathered under one roof to honour their participation at an awards celebration in style, including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and others. Falguni Nayar, Ambika Muttoo, Malaika Arora, Rani KoHEnur, and Rahul Jhangiani are among the jury members for these prestigious honours.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a black gown at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her silvery dress as she posed for the camera at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani also made a fashion statement in her all-black dress at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan in all black as she walked the red carpet of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann looked dapper as ever as he posed for the cameras at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper and was welcomed with cheers as he looked dapper in his all-black attire.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mimi actress Kriti Sanon slays in white as she poses for the shutterbug at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sheer neon gown makes quite the statement at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous as ever in a black outfit as she walked the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla