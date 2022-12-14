Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards: Katrina, Janvhi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and many more grace red carpet
The 7th edition of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards was held last night in Mumbai. The awards are designed to create new benchmarks for the category by being exceptionally glamorous, exciting, and inclusive.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
It's a spectacular night in Bollywood, with numerous high-profile Bollywood superstars gathered under one roof to honour their participation at an awards celebration in style, including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and others. Falguni Nayar, Ambika Muttoo, Malaika Arora, Rani KoHEnur, and Rahul Jhangiani are among the jury members for these prestigious honours.
Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a black gown at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her silvery dress as she posed for the camera at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Kiara Advani also made a fashion statement in her all-black dress at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Sara Ali Khan in all black as she walked the red carpet of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.
Ayushmann looked dapper as ever as he posed for the cameras at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper and was welcomed with cheers as he looked dapper in his all-black attire.
Mimi actress Kriti Sanon slays in white as she poses for the shutterbug at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sheer neon gown makes quite the statement at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous as ever in a black outfit as she walked the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022
Darling actor Vijay Varma was spotted in a blue denim coat as he walked the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022