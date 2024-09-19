Nusrat Jahan shares breath-taking vacation pictures; laughs her heart out in happy yellow colours [PHOTOS]

Nusrat Jahan, a prominent Bengali actress and Ex-TMC MP, is known for her roles in films like "Khoka 420" and her political journey with the Trinamool Congress. Born in Kolkata, she combines her passion for acting with a commitment to social issues

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan was born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, India. Growing up in a Bengali Muslim family, she completed her schooling at a local institution before pursuing a degree in Business Administration from the University of Calcutta. Her educational background laid the foundation for her diverse career in acting and politics, allowing her to navigate both the film industry and public service effectively

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat made her acting debut in the Bengali film industry with "Shatru" in 2011. Her performance garnered attention, and she quickly became a prominent figure in Bengali cinema. She gained widespread popularity for her roles in films like "Khoka 420" and "Bolo Dugga Maa Ki." Her charm and talent have made her a favorite among audiences, contributing significantly to the revival of romantic dramas in Bengali cinema

Nusrat Jahan

In addition to her acting career, Nusrat Jahan entered politics as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Basirhat constituency and won, becoming one of the youngest MPs in Indian Parliament. She was however dropped from the candidate list of TMC post Sandeshkhali row this year

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat's personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019. The couple's relationship garnered significant media attention, blending her public and personal personas. However, they faced challenges, and Nusrat announced their separation in 2021, post which she married actor Yaash Dashguptaa privately and has a son with him

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan is actively involved in various social initiatives, focusing on women's empowerment, education, and health. She has used her platform as an MP to address pressing issues like child marriage and domestic violence

Latest Videos