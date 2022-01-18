  • Facebook
    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya too has been a divorcee; read on

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 8:25 PM IST
    Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya too, parted ways with ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar, and later married Vishagan Vanangamudi ​in 2019

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on

    Last night, actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth shocked fans with their separation announcement. They both were the most popular and loved couples of Kollywood (Tamil film industry). Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been married for 18 years-long and have two sons named Yatra and Linga.
     

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    The news has sent shockwaves across the nation and among the couple's fans. Some heartbroken fans started sharing their (Dhanush and Aishwaryaa) pictures and old videos on Twitter and Instagram. A few supported their decision, and some criticised it. 
     

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter, showed her support by changing her social media display picture featuring her and sister Aishwaryaa's childhood days with their daddy (Rajini). 
     

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    Talking about Rajinikanth's younger daughter, a graphic designer in the Southen film industry and directed films like Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, was once divorced. Yes, Soundarya was first married to Chennai-based industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and ended their 7-year marriage in 2017.
     

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    The two, Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar, decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Soundarya and Ashwin have a 6-year-old son named Ved.

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    Soundarya is also the founder of Ocher Picture Productions and directed her father in India's first motion capture 3D Tamil film Kochadaiiyaan. She later married industrialist turned actor Vishagan Vanangamudi.

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    Cut to the present. After the news was out, many Rajinikanth fans and social media users started tweeting to Rajinikanth to show their love and support. The divorce news of his elder daughter Aishwaryaa just came after two days after the superstar met with fans and media outside his Chennai house on the occasion of Pongal. Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?
     

    Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also a divorcee; read on RCB

    Netizens shared posts featuring Rajinikanth’s interaction on Pongal. A few lauded Rajinikanth for putting up a strong front while his daughter and son-in-law Dhanush were going through a family crisis. Also Read: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

