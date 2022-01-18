Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a sly dig at Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation with his tweets; take a look

Last night, Tamil star Dhanush shocked his fans by announcing that he is parting ways with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18-long years of blissful marriage. Besides, Dhanush, Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, has also shared an official statement saying that they have decided to part ways as a couple and understand each other as individuals for the better.



Fans were shocked and heartbroken and started sharing their (Dhanush and Aishwaryaa) pictures and old videos on social media. A few supported their decision, and a few were criticised. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have two sons together, Yatra and Linga.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of tweets in which he talked about marriage and star divorces. Verma tweeted, “Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days.”



The filmmaker further wrote, "Smart people love and dumbos marry. Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."