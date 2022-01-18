  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a sly dig at Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation with his tweets; take a look

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'? RCB

    Last night, Tamil star Dhanush shocked his fans by announcing that he is parting ways with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18-long years of blissful marriage. Besides, Dhanush, Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, has also shared an official statement saying that they have decided to part ways as a couple and understand each other as individuals for the better. 
     

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'? RCB

    Fans were shocked and heartbroken and started sharing their (Dhanush and Aishwaryaa) pictures and old videos on social media. A few supported their decision, and a few were criticised. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have two sons together, Yatra and Linga. 

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'? RCB

    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of tweets in which he talked about marriage and star divorces. Verma tweeted, “Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days.” 
     

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'? RCB

    The filmmaker further wrote, “Smart people love and dumbos marry. Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness.” Also Read: Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'? RCB

    Many social media users said that the filmmaker is digging at Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. But a few said he must be just saying just like that. We still wonder why now? Also Read: Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle-vpn

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth daughter watch drb

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Hollywood Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch drb

    Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial RCB

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    Recent Stories

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle-vpn

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle

    football FIFA The Best 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Gareth Bale Manuel Neuer voted for winner Robert Lewandowski

    Revealed! Ronaldo, Kane, Bale and Neuer voted for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player of 2021 winner Lewandowski

    Within minutes of Twitter post Indian Railways arranges milk for toddler onboard LTT Express gcw

    Within minutes of Twitter post, Indian Railways arranges milk for toddler onboard LTT Express

    Punjab Election 2022 ED raids CM Channis nephew others in mining case gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: ED raids CM Channi's nephew, others in sand mining case

    UP Election 2022: Hate-monger Tauqeer Raza emerged from Congress talent hunt, says BJP

    UP Election 2022: Hate-monger Tauqeer Raza emerged from Congress talent hunt, says BJP

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon