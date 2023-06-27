Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH)

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Nora Fatehi sets social media on fire with her sexy dance moves in her new song 'Sexy in My Dress'. In the video, she flaunted her curves in bold outfit. Watch the sexy video here.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning and sexy dance moves. The Dilbar girl recently published her new song,'Sexy in My Dress', and chose to share a steamy video for it.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora was spotted on Instagram dancing to the song while wearing a bright green bra and denim shorts. Nora showed off her curves as she danced to the music.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, that was not the only dress she was shown in the video wearing. As she proceeded to dance to the music, the actress changed into a brown and white little skirt with a strappy crop top.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora captioned the video, "Tight fit to impress ya." I'm experimenting with a fun flirty style mood for the summer; it's all about colours for me. Make sure to tag me in your videos and I'll share them #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora." (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora released the new song a few days ago. Nora, dressed in a bright red attire, made sure she had everyone's attention with the song.
     

    article_image6

    According to a news agency, Nora stated of the song, "It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer 'Sexy in my dress'." This is a very worldwide music that symbolises my feminine personality. It was an incredible experience shooting and creating the music video, and my crew gave it their best!"

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "We maintained a latin pop mood, and the dancers were fantastic! I'm ecstatic with how the project turned out, and I'm very proud of myself for making it happen over all odds! I'm even more delighted to see everyone dancing and sharing this music with their friends."

