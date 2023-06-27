Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH)

Nora Fatehi sets social media on fire with her sexy dance moves in her new song 'Sexy in My Dress'. In the video, she flaunted her curves in bold outfit. Watch the sexy video here.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning and sexy dance moves. The Dilbar girl recently published her new song,'Sexy in My Dress', and chose to share a steamy video for it.

Nora was spotted on Instagram dancing to the song while wearing a bright green bra and denim shorts. Nora showed off her curves as she danced to the music.

However, that was not the only dress she was shown in the video wearing. As she proceeded to dance to the music, the actress changed into a brown and white little skirt with a strappy crop top.

Nora captioned the video, "Tight fit to impress ya." I'm experimenting with a fun flirty style mood for the summer; it's all about colours for me. Make sure to tag me in your videos and I'll share them #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora." (WATCH VIDEO)



Nora released the new song a few days ago. Nora, dressed in a bright red attire, made sure she had everyone's attention with the song.



According to a news agency, Nora stated of the song, "It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer 'Sexy in my dress'." This is a very worldwide music that symbolises my feminine personality. It was an incredible experience shooting and creating the music video, and my crew gave it their best!"

She added, "We maintained a latin pop mood, and the dancers were fantastic! I'm ecstatic with how the project turned out, and I'm very proud of myself for making it happen over all odds! I'm even more delighted to see everyone dancing and sharing this music with their friends."