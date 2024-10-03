Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor once called Bipasha Basu Kaali Billi; read about their catfight

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu's catfight on the set of the film Ajnabee is still making headlines today. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor called Bipasha 'Kaali Billi'.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known Bollywood actress who has worked for over 25 years. She is still dominating the Bollywood market with her efforts. Bipasha Basu has received acclaim for her films. Both of these divas have extensive experience in the profession.

    However, the catfight between them has become rather famous. Yes, they worked together in the film Ajnabee. They both took jabs at each other later on. Their film, Ajnabee, was released in 2001, and Kareena was quite furious over the wardrobe troubles.

    During that film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was paired with designer Vikram Phadnis. She was unhappy with him since he opted to aid Bipasha without her permission. This resulted in conflicts between Bipasha and Kareena. The fight also escalated to slapping. According to India Today, Kareena Kapoor called Bipasha 'Kaali Billi'.

    Not only that, Kareena slapped Bipasha in the heat of the moment. Bipasha even told Filmfare that she will never work with Kareena again. She also stated that it was a matter of exaggeration. She also stated that there were never any difficulties with her, but Kareena only had issues with the designer. 

    Bipasha stated that she had no idea why she was drawn in and that Kareena's actions were juvenile. Later, Kareena talked with Filmfare and shared her side of the tale. Kareena said Bipasha lacks confidence in her abilities, so she refers to Kareena.

    She said that her sole claim to fame is that Bipasha battled Kareena during the Ajnabee overdress designer Vikram Phadnis. Kareena further stated, "She has made remarks in which I have called her uncharitable names. "That is a figment of her imagination." 

