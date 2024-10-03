Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: 6 essential kurtas to elevate your festive look

Here are six kurtas from The Kaftan Company which will enhance your Navratri festival look.

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Sequined Beige Dress

The sequined Beige Dress has soft hues that bring an effortless sophistication and will make you the center of attention. Price: Rs 2,950

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Festive-Ready Embroidered Kaftan

This luxurious champagne-colored kaftan is made from a cotton-silk blend and is intricately embroidered to capture the essence of celebration. Price: Rs 11,000/-

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Bandhani Bliss

Bandhani kurta has rich, bold colors of red, pink, and yellow, along with lively patterns, add a festive twist to this timeless tradition. Price Rs 5,950/-

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Chikankari Glam

This Chikankari kurta has intricate embroidery that beautifully combines tradition with modern flair, creating the perfect outfit for festivities. Price: Rs 4,500/-

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Maxi Kaftan

Embrace the festival of colors and joy in a radiant mustard-colored maxi kaftan adorned with delicate embellishments that sparkle with festive flair. Price: Rs 6,500/-

Image credits: The Kaftan Company

Chic Party Kurta

This pista- party kurta embodies festive flair and is paired with a stylish slip and matching pants. Price: Rs 11,193/-

Image credits: The Kaftan Company
Find Next One